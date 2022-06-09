Kipling School Drama Club performs

The Kipling School Drama Club’s two performances of Pat Cook’s Saturday Night at the Drive-in Movie last weekend proved to be a delightful “double feature”.

Both performances delivered everything that you might expect from a summer evening at the Drive-in during the 1950s, and more.

Audience members who had come in from 21st century Kipling found themselves drawn into the show as they joined a ‘drive-in audience’ that included giggling teenagers, a lovesick (?) couple, and a harried mother whose daughter “Hilda” enjoyed a hearty (and expensive) meal at the concession stand.

These “audience members” punctuated the action on stage with their hilarious commentary and antics.

The ‘movie’ was (of course) preceded by several ‘previews’ of upcoming features.

These tantalizing teasers included:

• Time Traveler’s in Space Suits – a heart-stopping saga about robotic intruders who had come back in time from the ultra-modern 1970’s to issue a “warning”.

• Wicked Wanda Women’s Warden – a tale of intrigue and suspense set inside a woman’s prison.

• The Adventures of Rocky Rhode – a story of treachery and romance straight out of the old west.

Mixed in with these previews was a Concession Commercial that starred an eager movie-goer named “Jane” alongside “Dancing Popcorn” and “Dancing Soda”.

The “main feature” for the evening was The Vampire’s Hickey.

According to his grandmother Marceline Redbone’s will, Mark Redbone will inherit the Redbone beach house if he spends one night there. Mark’s girlfriend Lola is less than enthusiastic about the idea and reluctantly agrees to stay only when Mark proclaims that the beach house is a “wedding present.”

Buster and Trixie join their friends in this overnight adventure, despite Olga’s dire warnings that Mark’s “undead” grandmother still roams the beach house (as either a vampire or a werewolf, depending on the moon).

Mark’s scheming Aunt Dottie arrives, determined to drive Mark and his friends away so that she can claim his inheritance. She enlists the help of her lawyer Maurice, convincing him to play the role of “vampire.”

But when the real vampire, the gleeful Marceline, makes Olga her first “victim” the evening takes a frighteningly funny turn. Yet when morning finally comes – Marceline has been dispatched with a stake through the heart – Dottie and Maurice are on their way to see the judge, and Mark and his friends are off to celebrate their success (and survival) on the beach.

It is a happy ending even for Olga (who is sporting a new set of vampire fangs) as she concludes the show with an assurance that the adventure will continue.

Saturday Night at The Drive-In Movie is the first student theatrical performance to be held at the school in several years.

Given the response that these two performances received, it is likely that those who came out to see the play are hoping that Olga’s assurances prove to be true.