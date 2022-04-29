The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) would like to advise residents of Broadview and surrounding area that emergency services will partially resume at the Broadview Union Hospital effective 8 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Emergency services will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lab and x-ray services will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Non-urgent health-related questions can be directed to the provincial HealthLine by calling 8-1-1.

In the event of an after-hours emergency, call 9-1-1 or visit the emergency department at:

Kipling Integrated Health Centre

South East Integrated Care Centre, Moosomin

· Indian Head Union Hospital

The SHA continues to work toward the full resumption of emergency room and acute care services at Broadview Union Hospital in an effort to provide a reliable, sustainable, and safe model that builds capacity in a phased fashion to minimize service disruptions. The second phase of service resumption will expand emergency services through remote physician coverage of the emergency department through virtual care. Broadview Union Hospital currently has Alternate Level of Care (ALC) inpatients and is working toward the addition of observation beds for inpatient care in a future phase. An observation bed is a bed where the patient is placed to be observed by providers and nurses when they are not well enough to go home or they don’t meet the criteria to be admitted to the hospital.