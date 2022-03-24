Wolseley town council held a regular meeting on March 2 at 7 p.m.

Council accepted a letter of resignation from Chris McBride, effective February 18. As a result of the vacancy, council scheduled a by-election for June 8, with nominations due by May 4.

Councillor Susan Campbell reported that Michelle Williams has been hired as the new librarian at the Wolseley branch. Councillor Randy Quintyn reported that the tires on the Fire Department’s Rapid Response truck were replaced under a warranty claim. The Fire Department currently has three fewer members since Louis Quintyn retired and two other members were not active and have been dismissed. The Fire Department welcomes new members.

The Town Hall (Opera House) roof leaks and needs to be repaired. The replacement of damaged cedar shingles with new cedar shingles that match the originals will ensure the long-term integrity of the roof while using heritage conservation best practices. CAO Candice Cieckiewicz has consulted the contractor and hopes the project will be completed as soon as possible.

The CAO informed council that she submitted a Provincial Heritage Property Alteration Application for the project to the Heritage Conservation Branch. This is required in order to apply for funding through the Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation (SHF). The Heritage Alteration Permit was approved and the SHF Grant Application was completed and submitted. Total project costs are estimated at $40,000, with a grant request of $20,000 since the applicant must contribute a minimum of 50 per cent of the eligible costs.

At its previous meeting, council reviewed correspondence from Canadian Pacific Railway indicating that amendments to regulations require a new warning system be installed at the Gordon Street crossing. Council met with a CPR representative on March 1 to discuss the process.

The gated warning system that must be installed costs approximately $500,000. CPR is applying to Transport Canada’s Rail Safety Improvement Program (RSIP) for 50 per cent of the construction costs. The remaining $250,000 cost would be shared equally between the town and CPR. The town will require payment options from CPR to spread the cost out over a long-term. Council discussed sending a letter to the Federal MP, Provincial MLA and Premier explaining that small communities are being forced to upgrade crossings for a large sum of money that communities cannot afford.