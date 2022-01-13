On January 13, 2022, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP received a complaint of a missing 15 year-old girl, Persayus McNabb.

Persayus was last seen on January 12 at 7:21 p.m., walking northbound along the east side of Bert Fox High School in Fort Qu’Appelle.

Persayus is described as approximately 5’1” and 100 lbs, and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress coat with a white hoodie underneath and jeans.

Anyone with information about Persayus’ whereabouts should call the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP at 306-332-2222. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP stated that McNabb’s hair is not the same as in the photo and it is now black.