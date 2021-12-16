On December 15, 2021 at approximately 11:20 a.m., Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP received a report of a missing person, Michelle Kahnapace.

Michelle was last seen walking on December 14, 2021 at approximately 2:55 p.m. on the Edgely Grid, which is approximately 10 kilometres southwest of the town of Fort Qu’Appelle. She was reportedly planning to travel to Regina, but that has not been confirmed.

Michelle is 41 years old. She is described as 5’6” and 200 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and grey winter jacket, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Sorel-type winter boots. She was carrying a bag and may walk with a limp.

If you have seen Michelle or have information on her whereabouts, call the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP at306-332-2222. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) orwww.saskcrimestoppers.com.