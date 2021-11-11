Home Fort Times Fort Times News Fields outlet store to open in Fort
Clothing and household store to employ seven people amily clothing stores is coming to Fort Qu’Appelle.A local Fields Canada outlet is scheduled to open during the first week of December at 380 Broadway Street in what used to be the Bingo hall across from the RCMP detachment.The company is this week recruiting seven employees including […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.