Fort Qu’appelle RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to locate 13-year-old Jocelyn Poitras.

Jocelyn was last seen around 2:00 a.m. October 9, 2021 at a residence in Fort Qu’Appelle. She may be in Regina, but this is not confirmed. We do not have a last known clothing description for her, means or direction of travel to provide at this time.

Jocelyn is described as being 5’10” tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. A photograph of her is attached.

If you have seen or spoken with Jocelyn, please contact the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP at 306-332-2222, 310-RCMP in non-emergencies, 911 in an emergency, or report a tip to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.