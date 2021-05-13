Home Fort Times Fort Times Sports Daemon Hunt signs first pro contract with Minnesota Wild
Former Moosomin resident, Daemon Hunt, is one step closer to having another one of his dreams come true. The soon to be 19-year-old defenseman signed with the National Hockey Leagues Minnesota Wild. Hunt was drafted by the Wild in the third round of the 2020 entry draft.The 2020 hockey season was a chaotic one for […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.