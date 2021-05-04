Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP are seeking information on the whereabouts of 27 year-old Britney Klyne. Britney resides in both Regina, SK and Pasqua First Nation. Britney was last seen with an unknown female outside of business on the 200 block of Boundary and Company Avenue in Fort Qu’Appelle on Tuesday April 6th, 2021 between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m.

Britney is 5’5”, 150 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing jogging pants and a white coat. She has multiple tattoos; among them: money and roses on her right hand; two paw prints on her right forearm; an arrow on her left forearm; and a butterfly on her left wrist. Her tongue and lower lip are also pierced.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Britney Klyne are asked to contact the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP Detachment 306-332-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).