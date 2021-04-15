Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Grenfell council approves new fees and charges
gular session in the Lilac Room on April 7 at 7 p.m. with all members present.During councillor reports, Les McGhie shared that she and Dwayne Stone attended the annual meeting online for Red Coat Waste Management. The Carlyle landfill is full to capacity but RCWM renewed a permit for the landfill in Kipling for two […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.