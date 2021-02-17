The family of the late Albert Varga wish to announce his passing on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at the Battleford District Care Centre, Battleford, Sask. He was 84 years of age. Albert was born April 3, 1936 in the Saxon Hill district, Melville, Sask, to Mike and Annie (nee Bodie) Varga, the fifth in a family of seven children.

Growing up on the family farm, Albert attended Oak Hill School. After completing Grade 9 by correspondence, he remained at home on the farm, helping out at home and at the neighbours. He later became employed at Macleod’s store in Melville and worked his way up to assistant manager, then transferred to Swan River, Man., Dryden, Ont., Fort William, Ont.,

Brandon, Killarney, Man; and Kelvington and North Battleford, being manager at these locations. As the stores began to close, his final place of employment was at Wakaw, Sask.

It was in Fort William he was introduced to the love of his life, Hilda Roussel. It was there they were married on May 5, 1966. To this union two sons were born, Patrick and Dwayne.

After retiring from Macleod’s in North Battleford, he found employment at the John Deere dealership there. After awhile he fully retired.

Some of the things Albert enjoyed were music, picking up the guitar, getting together with a few of his friends, entertaining at different locations playing old time country music, which he and Hilda both enjoyed, along with attending old time music fests, visiting museums, drives out in the country, touring old farmyards, cemeteries, etc.

He loved reminiscing about the old days, reading books and magazines on old tractors, steam engines, attending the threshermen days in Yorkton and other places.

They were both devoted members of their church –

Albert being a devoted 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Albert leaves to cherish his memory, his loving family: sons, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren – Pat (Janet), Justin and Brooklyn of Saskatoon; Dwayne of Regina; his sister, Marlene; brother, Leonard (Betty Crow) of Melville; sisters-in-law, Lorna Greenberg, Lottie Roussel; nieces, nephews and their families.

Predeceased by his wife Hilda, January 2010; parents, Mike and Annie Varga; in-laws, Martin and Lena

Roussel; brothers, Jim (Lena), Ernest, Alfred (Adeline) Varga;

sister, Margaret (Gerald) Zeleny; brothers-in-law, Elmer (Ida) Roussel, Albert (Irene) Roussel, Isaac (Mary Jo) Roussel, Angus and Benny Roussel, Abe Greenberg; sisters-in-law, Alice (Mike) Dickson, Leona and Mary

Catherine Roussel.

Mass of Christian burial was held Jan. 21 from St.

Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church, North Battleford, Sask. with Father Phinh Do presiding. Interment will take place at a later date at the City Cemetery, North Battleford, Sask.

Funeral and cremation care by Eternal Memories Funeral Service, North Battleford.