It is with profound sadness the family of Rose Heiduk of Calgary, AB (formerly Yorkton, SK), announce her passing. Rose, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at the age of 87.

Rose, youngest of seven children, was born on the family homestead in 1933 to Hungarian immigrants, Laura (nee Varga) and Valentine Bella. She was raised on the farm in the district of McKim.

Rose married Ed Heiduk in June of 1953 and settled in the district of Brewer. Rose and Ed would eventually leave the farm and move to follow Ed’s new career as an elevator agent. They would relocate to numerous communities around Saskatchewan, eventually settling in Yorkton. Rose made many lifelong friends in each community. During Rose’s 64 years of marriage to Ed they would raise four children together; David, Debra, Sandra and Robert.

Rose was a genuine provider and always put her family and friends before anything else. When she did make time for herself, she could often be found tending to her large vegetable and flower garden, baking, sewing, crocheting and knitting. She enjoyed being outdoors, particularly fishing, camping and picking Saskatoons. Rose and Ed loved to take drives around the countryside to sightsee, often dropping in to visit with family and friends.

Rose took great pride in her family and adored them dearly. She loved having her family together and would cook fantastic meals. She loved taking trips to visit and spoil her grandchildren and was able to do this more frequently after retirement. Rose was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, Yorkton.

She is survived by her son, David (Sylvia) Heiduk; daughter Debra (William) Becker; son Robert (Sheri) Heiduk; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Rose is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Art and Shirley (Goebel); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rose was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Edward; daughter Sandra Arthurs; parents and siblings, Mary (Nagy), Elizabeth (Lutz), Ernest, Joseph Leslie and Frank.

Funeral services will be held on a future date in Yorkton. A private committal will follow at Yorkton Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com