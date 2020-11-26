Home Fort Times Fort Times News Chainsaw artist transforms tree into totem
A burled maple tree, five-metres tall in the pocket park on Broadway Street in Fort Qu’Appelle, has been transformed by chainsaw artist Doug Lingelback into what he describes as a “living, organic totem.”Commissioned as a gift to the town to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Mid Summer Arts Festival, the sculpture was unveiled Thursday […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.