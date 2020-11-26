Chainsaw art on Broadway - Chainsaw artist Doug Lingelbach and Summer Arts Festival chair Julie Bedel stand in front of Lingelbach’s latest chainsaw sculpture in Fort Qu’Appelle. The five-meter tree, located on Broadway Street, was transformed into a “living, organic totem.” The project was commissioned as a gift to the town to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Mid Summer Arts Festival.

A burled maple tree, five-metres tall in the pocket park on Broadway Street in Fort Qu’Appelle, has been transformed by chainsaw artist Doug Lingelback into what he describes as a “living, organic totem.”Commissioned as a gift to the town to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Mid Summer Arts Festival, the sculpture was unveiled Thursday […]

