It is with heart felt sadness, we announce the passing of Eleanor Rose Dorish (nee Hnatiuk) on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. She died peacefully in her sleep at the Ituna Health Center. Beloved wife of the late Steve Dorish. Loving mother of Joyce (John), George (Elaine), Danny (Irene) and her grand- children (Lisa, Robert, Kimberly, Steven and Jason) and great-grandchildren.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1922 in the Fenwood area. She married and moved to Goodeve, Sask. and farmed there for years with her husband Steven. She moved to Melville later in life, then to Ituna. Her love of farming, knitting, reading, gardening and time with family gave her great joy.

Eleanor came from a large family of 20. She was an active member of St. Michael’s Church in Goodeve and St. George’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Melville.

Thank you to the staff at Ituna Health Center for her care. In lieu of flowers, since no service will be held at this time, your choice of charity would be appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care, Melville.