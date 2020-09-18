There have been 54 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan since September 14, bringing the total to 1,776 reported cases. There have also been 36 people recover in the same five timeframe.

The province reported 19 new cases and 15 recoveries on Sept. 18; seven new and four recoveries on Sept. 17; 10 new and four recoveries on Sept. 16; 10 new and 12 recoveries on Sept. 15 and eight new and one recovery on Sept. 14.

Of the 1,776 reported cases, 113 are considered active. A total of 1,639 people have recovered.

Five people are in hospital receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 24 of the 113 current active cases are from communal living settings.

Of the 1,776 cases in the province to date:

264 cases are travellers;

877 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

520 have no known exposures; and

115 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

69 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

295 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

579 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 547 are in the 40-59 age range; 295 are in the 60-79 age range; and 60 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.



There are:

434 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 197 south central, 15 south east)

357 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, 0 far north central, 8 far north east)

338 cases are from the Saskatoon area

271 cases are from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 67 north east)

232 cases are from the central area (171 central west, 61 central east)

144 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 166,646 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of September 16, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 117,832 people tested per million population. The national rate was 170,848 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Alert App launched in Saskatchewan

Starting today, the Health Canada COVID Alert app is available to Saskatchewan residents. Once downloaded to your smart phone, subscribers may participate in digital COVID-19 exposure alerts.

“As more activities head indoors, Saskatchewan residents should continue following public health guidelines to prevent COVID-19 transmission and protect friends and family,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said. “Wash your hands frequently, ensure you can name every contact in your virtual household, maintain physical distancing and wear a mask when you cannot. The COVID alert app is yet another tool residents have to stay safe during this pandemic.”

The national COVID Alert app uses Bluetooth technology to detect when users are near each other. If a user tests positive for COVID-19, they can choose to let other users know about potential exposure risk without sharing any personal information.

If you test positive for COVID-19 you will be provided a one-time key from public health upon notification of your status.

Enter the key into the app and it will notify other app users who have been within two metres of you for at least 15 minutes over a 24-hour period within the last 14 days.

Subscribers who receive this exposure alert can assess their risk and seek testing.

All aspects of the app are completely voluntary.

The COVID Alert app does not collect personal information or health data, and does not know or track the location, name, address or contacts of any user.

The COVID Alert app does not replace contact investigations; if you do not have a smartphone or device that will support the app, you will still receive notification from public health officials if you have positive test results or are determined to be a close contact of a confirmed case. Case information for your area of the province is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness.

The Health Canada COVID Alert app is available at no cost in the Apple and Google Play app store. For more information, visit www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/covid-alert.html.

The app is another tool available to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19. All Saskatchewan residents must continue to follow public health measures including: