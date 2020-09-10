Home Fort Times Fort Times News Legace enters race for Fort Qu’Appelle Mayor
2020 Municipal Elections The race is on.Gus Legace, who lost the last mayoralty election to Jerry Whiting by 130 votes four years ago will again take make a bid for the mayor’s chair in Fort Qu’Appelle.He is the second candidate in the race.Veteran councilor Lee Finishen has already declared his candidacy for mayor in the […]
