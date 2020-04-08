McNAUGHTON – John

It is with sadness that the family announces that John Ernest (Ernie) McNaughton, passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 at his home in Fort Qu’Appelle. He was 87 years.

Ernie was born in Edgeley, SK on Dec. 6, 1932. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 66 years, Mabel; and his children, Larry, Stanley (Patsy), Debbie (Carson), Cindy (Doug); daughter-in-law (Janice); 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brother Garth; and sisters, Francis and Marlene. Ernie was predeceased by his father, Frank; mother, Mildred; son, Timothy; brothers, George, Malcom, Wayne; and sister, Beatrice.

More than anything, Ernie loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. There was never enough time. He loved doing woodwork and in his younger years, enjoyed hunting and fishing, some great hunting stories were told over a campfire with his lifelong friends. He also looked forward to annual father and son fishing trips with all his brothers, sons and nephews.

Ernie’s career covered a wide range of jobs from being a butcher, who made the most amazing sausage, which was shipped all over Canada, to working on town council holding many positions in both Beaverlodge, AB and Fort Qu’Appelle, SK.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Ernie can be made to the ASL Society 2430-8th Ave., Regina, SK S4R 5E3 or to Sask. Cancer Society, Saskatchewan Division, 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, S4P 2R3.