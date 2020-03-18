List of local and provincial events/services cancelled

PROVINCIAL

Schools – Effective March 20, all K-12 schools in the province have been suspended indefinitely. Students will receive a final grade based on their current mark. Students eligible to graduate from grade 12 this year will graduate.

Hockey – Hockey Canada cancelled all sanctioned games and playoffs across Canada, affecting all leagues in Saskatchewan including minor hockey, senior hockey and the SJHL.

University classes- University classes have been closed and switched to online distance learning.

WestJet – Westjet Airline announced that effective March 23 it will suspend international and trans-border flights, including to the USA, for the next 30-days.

Casinos – SaskGaming suspended operations and temporarily close Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw until further notice upon advice of public health officials on the COVID-19 outbreak. Casinos operated by SIGA, including Painted Hand Casino in Yorkton and Bear Claw Casino in White Bear, also voluntarily suspend operations until further notice.

Sask. Volunteer Firefighter Association Spring Fire School – The SVFFA cancelled their Spring Fire School on April 3-5 in Humboldt. The event attracts 250-300 volunteer firefighters including several from local area departments including Whitewood, Grenfell, Melville and Fort Qu’Appelle.

Parks Canada – All national parks and heritage sites are closed.

Cineplex – All Cineplex theatres have been closed until further notice.

Saskatchewan Museums – Closed until further notice.

WHITEWOOD

Whitewood Farmers and Friends Bonspiel – The Whitewood Farmers and Friends 64-team bonspiel that had been planned for March 26-29 has been cancelled.

Whitewood Seniors Bonspiel – cancelled

Not So Famous Peoples Players – The Whitewood community drama group has suspended this year’s production until further notice. The event, in it’s 20th year, was scheduled for April 25, May 1 and 2.

Whitewood Legion Lounge – Whitewood Legion Branch #87 will be closed to the public until further notice to be socially responsible and proactive in order to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Whitewood Legion Soup & Sandwich – To be held on Friday, March 27 is cancelled

Whitewood Community Centre – All programs and events have been cancelled and the facility is closed to the public until further notice.

Town Handyvan – operations ceased until further notice.

Town office – closed to the public but staff will be here working until further notice.

Glam Dance – March and April 2020 events will not be moving forward at this time.

Nursing Home – In order to respect the safety of our seniors SHA has placed lock down on Long Term at WW Health Centre (unless it is compassionate). For further info contact them directly.

Crossroads Cinema – closed

BUSINESSES:

Lee’s Kitchen – order out or dine in (at present). Buffets (Wed. lunch and Sunday supper ) discontinued

Poncho’s – delivering meals in the Town of Whitewood free of charge for the time being. Call 306-735-2323 for more info

Canada Post – not asking for signatures for parcels

Purolator – no signatures

Pharmasave – Pharmacies are an essential service. If an order from the government to close businesses due to Covid-19 pandemic, the pharmacy will remain open and continue supplying medications.

The pharmacy and staff have instituted measures to ensure limited contact with the public so they can continue to serve the public including: regular scheduled cleaning and disinfecting of high traffic areas multiple times during the day, social distancing from the public whenever possible, bathroom is no longer accessible to public.

They encourage customers to call ahead and have their prescription refills prepared in advance to limit the amount of time in the pharmacy. Ask individuals whom are retired, stay at home parents or otherwise not currently working try to avoid shopping between 11:30 and 1:30 pm. This is the time frame those working typically have lunch breaks and there is a higher level of walk-in traffic.

GRENFELL

Grenfell Minor Ball – Pre-season Clinics scheduled for March 17 & 23 at Grenfell Elementary School gym have been postponed.

Pickleball – Tuesday evening games in March and April at the Grenfell Elementary School gym have been cancelled.

Grenfell Legion – Easter Bingo scheduled for April 3 has been cancelled.

Glam Dance – March and April 2020 events will not be moving forward at this time.

Elcapo Light Horse 4-H Club – All in-person activities are suspended until April 13. There will be no ride on March 21, no Public Speaking event on March 22, no AGM on March 21-22, and no regular meeting on April 7.

Ham & Turkey Easter Bingo – April 2 event at Grenfell Legion Hall has been cancelled.

Grenfell Wildlife Club – The annual Banquet & Awards night on March 28 has been cancelled.

Trinity Presbyterian Church – The Pancake Supper scheduled for April 2 has been postponed.

Record Checks – Criminal Record Checks, scheduled for March 18 at the Lilac Room, have been postponed.

BROADVIEW

Pickleball – Tuesday evening games at the Broadview School gym have been cancelled until further notice.

Adult Band – Sessions held on Wednesday evenings at Broadview School are cancelled until further notice.

Happy Hours Club – All activities are cancelled until April 6.

MELVILLE

Farmer Ranchers Appreciation Night – Scheduled for March 20 at the Horizon Credit Union Centre, the event has been cancelled following recommendations by the province for holding events.

Prairie Co-op AGM – The Annual General Meeting for Prairie Co-op, that was scheduled for March 23, has been postponed until further notice.

Melville Millionaires Training Camp – The Melville Millionaires 2020 Prospect Camp scheduled for March 27– 29 has been postponed until future notice.

Public Library – The Melville Public Library has cancelled group events such as book club for the near future.

Melville Bowl Arena – The bowling arena will be suspending operation effective March 16 until further notice. The Bowl for Kids event planned for April 4 has been rescheduled to Sept. 26.

Melville Ladies Night – The Melville Ladies Night scheduled for March 21 has been postponed.

Leaps and Bounds – cancelled until further notice.

Melville Market – scheduled for March 28, the event has been cancelled.

Millionaires Spring Camp – Scheduled for March 27 to 29, the event has been cancelled.

Skate Melville – All Skate Melville events have been cancelled.

Melville Theatre – closed

FORT QU’APPELLE

Rexenter – All athletic activities in the center, including the walking club, have been suspended until further notice.

Qu’Appelle Valley Centre of the Arts – all meeting and concerts are cancelled, including the Home Roots Concert with James Gordon on March 26.

Fort Qu’Appelle and District Wildlife Federation – Awards banquet that was to be held in Balcarres on Saturday March 21 has been postponed to a future date.

Mission Ridge – remains open on the weekend, but it is not business as usual. Seating capacity in the the Red T-Bar Lounge and the daylodge has been restricted to 40 people. Outside programs are expected to continue as usual.

Drama Festival – The zone 10 regional festival planned for the Bert Fox Community High School for April 24 and 25th has been cancelled.

All Nations Healing Hospital is asking people to delay all unnecessary visits to the hospital, especially if they have a cold or if they have travelled outside the province in the past two weeks.

WOLSELEY

Sea Cadets – All training sessions cancelled until April 3.

Mainline Music Festival – Scheduled for March 2-26, with a finale on March 31, has been cancelled following recommendations from the Saskatchewan Music Festival Association

Communities in Bloom – meeting on March 31 has been cancelled.

FIRST NATIONS

Cowessess First Nation – The “Thank You” Round Dance to celebrate ratifying the Child & Family Services Act, scheduled for March 14 has been postponed.

Ochapowace – All events at the Chief Denton George Memorial Multiplex have been cancelled until further notice.

Zagime First Nation – Band offices closed until March 31.

Zagime First Nation – Health Group programs, including drum & share, teen girls and other groups have been cancelled until further notice.

Zagime School & Daycare – Goose Lake School and Zagime Daycare Centre are closed March 16 to March 29. Bus service from Zagime to schools in Grenfell and Yorkton is also suspended during those dates.

SURROUNDING COMMUNITIES

Lemberg – Culture Shock scheduled for April 23-25th is cancelled

Bangor – Ladies Night Out in Bangor has been postposed until after the COVID-19 alerts are finished.

Ituna – The Ladies Night scheduled for April 4 has been postponed.

Grayson – The RM of Grayson ratepayer meeting that was scheduled for March 25 has been cancelled.

Fenwood – The Fendwood Trade Show on March 21 has been cancelled.

Asessippi Ski Hill – The Asessippi Ski Resort near Russell, MB has ceased operations until further notice.

Moosomin – The Moosomin Community Centre has been closed and facility use restricted to less than 50 people.

Indian Head – Museums Association of Saskatchewan has cancelled its spring network meeting in Indian Head on May 2, but plans for the 2020 Spring Conference in Weyburn are still proceeding.

Please note that this list was compiled with information provided and may not be up to date. Please check with local organizations about their events prior to attending to ensure they have not been cancelled.