PETER – Joseph Jerome

Jerry Peter, late of Broadview, SK, passed away at Broadview Centennial Home in Broadview, SK on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Jerry was born in Lampman, SK., Aug. 31, 1939.

He was predeceased by his life partner, Vicky; his parents, Joe and Josie and a sister-in-law Jean. He leaves to cherish his memory: four brothers, Stan (Isabelle), Tony (Betty), Phil (Sheila), Nick (Deb); extended family, Roseanne (Ed) Weger, Alex (Debbie) Velestuk; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral mass was celebrated at Holy Name of Mary RC Church on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Interment will be at a later date.