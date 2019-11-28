WILKES – Dorothy

Oct. 20, 1921 – Nov. 15, 2019

Dorothy Wilkes of the Balcarres Integrated Care Centre, wife of the late Donald Wilkes, entered her eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Balcarres Integrated Care Centre. She was 98 years of age. Dorothy Wilkes was born on Oct. 20, 1921 in the Saltcoats district of Saskatchewan, a daughter to John and Martha (nee Johnson) Wells. Dorothy received her education at the Aston School and helped her parents on the farm. Dorothy was married to Eddie Morris. Ed passed away at a young age and Dorothy met Donald Wilkes and were united in marriage on Nov. 7, 1959 at Abernethy. Dorothy and Don made their home in Abernethy where Dorothy helped earn extra income by babysitting and by doing janitorial work at the Abernethy Hall as well as looking after the children. Dorothy was a member of the Abernethy ACW, Abernethy Agricultural Society and the Abernethy Legion Auxiliary. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, loved flowers and most of all spending time with family. Predeceased by her first husband, Eddie Morris; her husband, Donald Wilkes; her parents, John and Martha Wells; parents-in-law, Joe and Lily Wilkes; sisters, Eva Lake and Harriet Bartley; brothers-in-law, John Bartley, Jack Wilkes and Bert Lake. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her children, Susan (Doug) Pfaff of Regina and Jean (Jim) Powers of Kyle; Gordon (Carmen) Wilkes of Provost, AB, Brian (Donna) Wilkes of Abernethy; her grandchildren, Colin, Evan and Laura Powers, Jesse, Carly and Marcie Wilkes, Liz (Ryan) McLean, Gordon – Lee Wilkes (Skyla Mayert), C.J. (George) Porter, Kami (Robin) Olm, Riley Freer, Shalyn Parisian; her great-grandchildren, Reed and Annie McLean, Wilson and Charlie Porter; as well as nieces, nephews and friends. The memorial service was held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from the Knox United Church in Abernethy with Rev. Brian Mee Officiating. Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care, Melville.