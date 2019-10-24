CUMMINS – George

June 27, 1929 - Oct. 10, 2019

George Cummins passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Lakeside Home in Wolseley at the age of 90 years. Thomas George was born in Kennedy, SK, to Ken and Elizabeth Cummins. In 1951 he married his wife, Margaret (Scott). In the mid-1950s, George packed up his young family and headed west in search of new opportunities. They landed in Prince George, BC. George was always employed in the forest industry, driving cats and building landings and forest service roads. In the early 80s, George and Margaret returned to Whitewood to live their retirement years. George spent many hours working on his woodworking projects and loved every minute of it. They loved the auction sales, and every dollar box was sure to have a home with them. George loved so many things about both provinces - the friendly, kind people of the prairies and the beauty of the mountains, river and lakes of BC - and called them both home. George will always be remembered for his quiet, gentle nature, and who will ever forget tick-a-dee boo’. George was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (2014); son-in-law Ken (2011); daughter-in-law Audrey (2011); parents Ken and Elizabeth; brothers Bob (Lynne), Walter (Sue) and Joe; his in-laws, Clarence and Elsie Scott; Gordon (Edna), Alice, Mildred (Ken), Dora and Jim; nieces and nephews Pansy, Forrest and Bert; and great-nephew Michael. He will be forever loved by his children, David (Janet), Dianne, Gary (Elly-May) and Glenn; his grandchildren, Trevor, Crystal, Darcy (Amanda), Matthew (Nicole), Dawn (Jeff), Nicole (Darnell) and Scott (Baylee); great-grandchildren Cadence, Skyler, Adrie, Brynlee and Sadie; brother Charlie (Faye); sister-in-law Audrey; in-laws Doreen, Billy, Doris (Wayne), Rosalyn (Bill) and Al; and numerous nieces and nephews. George’s funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Whitewood United Church with the Rev. Barbara Wilkins officiating. The organist, Bonnie Velestuk, led in the hymns, “Come In, Come In and Sit Down”, “God Be with You Til We Meet Again” and “The Old Rugged Cross”. Memories were shared by Nicole Cummins, and Glenn Cummins acted as the urn bearer. All those who knew and loved George were considered honorary bearers. Interment followed in the Wapella

Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.