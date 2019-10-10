SCHRIEBER – Theresa Elizabeth

June 12, 1930 - Sept. 22, 2019

Theresa Elizabeth Schrieber (nee Steinmacher), beloved widow of the late Robert Schrieber of Melville, Sask., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Home at the age of 89 years. Theresa was born on June 12, 1930 in Melville. She was the oldest and only daughter. Theresa and her brother Edwin (deceased) were born to Thomas and Mary Steinmacher (nee Potondyi). Theresa worked at the Waverley Hotel as a waitress and housekeeper until she met Bob. Theresa and Bob were married on Feb. 7, 1949 at St. Henry’s Rectory. Then in 1952, Bob and his brother started Mainline Taxi; from then on she worked there doing anything that was needed. In 1968 they moved to Winnipeg where for a short time Theresa worked at Victoria Leather. Theresa then helped Bob when he started working for Canada Post. In 1986 they returned back to Melville to retire. Only three years after living here in 1989, she lost Bob. But she kept on going on enjoying her life with family and friends. Theresa was one of the kindest, most loving and generous people you could ever meet. She loved to garden, take care of her yard; canning, baking and cooking was also a favorite. Along with her numerous hobbies she was active in her church – her faith family was as important as all her family. Theresa leaves to mourn: her daughters, Brenda (Dave) Osicki, their children, Michelle (Justin) Osicki, her children, Steven (Courtney) Adam (Liz) their daughter Aryia, Nicole (Mason), their children, Aidah and Alexander; Crystal Osicki and her children, Brendan (Caitlin), Tyler (Mikayla); daughter, Karen (Rick) Pastuck and their children, Tracy (Darrell) Hoborough, their children, Madison and Taylor: Michael Pastuck and his daughter Rylea: Christopher (Catherine) Pastuck; dear friend and caregiver, Lorne Schaible; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Melville with Pastor Doug Schmirler officiating. Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral Home, Melville.