Fire Prevention Week declared in Saskatchewan

Family Fire Safety Activities Focus of 2019 Campaign

Regina-Coronation Park MLA Mark Docherty on behalf of Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency Minister Lori Carr, and with Regina Mayor Michael Fougere kicked off Fire Prevention Week in Saskatchewan, which runs from October 6 to 12.

This year’s theme Not every hero wears a cape - plan and practice your escape! reminds us how small, preventative actions can make a big difference in keeping yourself and others safe from fire.

“Home fires today burn faster than ever, and occupants typically have as little as one or two minutes to escape,” Docherty said. “The theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week encourages us to make fire safety a family activity by focusing on the small things we can do together, like creating a home fire escape plan, and practising it regularly.”

In 2018-19, there were 14 deaths caused by fire in Saskatchewan. Thirteen, or 93 per cent, occurred in residential properties.

“Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services are often considered heroes for fighting fires and protecting residents should the need arise,” Fougere said. “But during Fire Prevention Week, we shine a light on a critical component of fire safety that can make you the hero of your family. Preparing a home fire escape plan and practising that plan can help all members of your family understand how to stay safe in case of a fire. Please, be fire safe.”

The Regina Open Door Society co-hosted the announcement, which was held in Downtown Regina’s City Square Plaza.

“Fire Safety is very important for newcomers in Saskatchewan,” Regina Open Door Society Executive Director Darcy Dietrich said. “We’re proud to work with our partners to make sure that newcomers making their home in Regina have the resources and information they need to be fire safe.”

Fire Prevention Week is recognized across North America.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week, fire escape plans and family fire safety, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/environment-public-health-and-safety/fire-safety/fire-awareness-and-education.