HARRIGNTON – Joanne Francis

July 2, 1943 - Aug. 5, 2019

Joanne Francis Harrington, (nee Rheault) aged 76, of Port Moody, passed away peacefully at Eagle Ridge Hospital on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

Born in Kenora, ON, on July 2, 1943, Joanne moved to Melville, SK with her family in 1946 when she was three. She attended St. Henry’s Catholic School and Melville High School in Melville, SK.

In 1961 she moved with her family to Calgary, AB. With mutual friends, Joanne moved to Victoria, B.C. around 1963, where she met her first husband Peter Killick. They had two children together, Jason and Tamy Killick and eventually settled in Squamish.

As a single mother, she took a job at Woodfibre where she met what would be her husband of 40 years, John Harrington. They resided in Garibaldi Highlands, B.C. until 1987, when, together, they relocated to Port Moody, B.C. and settled in to raise their son, Johnny.

Joanne was a wonderful cook, a passionate reader and hockey fan and enjoyed many summers labouring in her garden. She adored her wonderful parents, and loved animals, music, her children, and spending time in her backyard in Squamish, B.C. and later, in Port Moody, B.C. She was an avid camper and enjoyed years of camping with family at Galiano Island and later in life, many days and nights at Alice Lake Provincial Park Campground in Squamish, B.C.

Joanne was a beautiful, beloved, spirited, funny, generous, loving, compassionate woman with a heart of gold. She will be greatly missed.

Joanne is survived by her husband, John Harrington; her daughter, Tamara Killick (Steve Regoci); her son, John Harrington Jr. (Hansee); her step-sons, Geoff Harrington and Brian Harrington (Claudia); her grandson, Devon Killick; and her step-grandchildren, Serena, Tiana and Justin Harrington.

She is also survived by her older sister, Sandra Demchuk; her nieces, Valerie (Bud) Sheppard, Arlene (Loren) Komperdo; her nephews, Kelly (Caitlyn), Micheal and Jeremy Shaw; her great-nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Phyllis and George MacDonald; her nephew, David MacDonald; and her niece, Cynthia (Robert) MacDonald Singer.

Joanne was pre-deceased by her parents, Earnest & Phyllis Rheault of Calgary, AB. She was also pre-deceased by her oldest son, Jason Edward Killick of Squamish, B.C.; her youngest sister, Catherine Phyllis Rheault of Squamish, B.C.; her infant niece, Phyllis Ann Demchuk; and her brother-in-law, William (Bill) Demchuk of Calgary, AB.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Critter Care Wildlife Society at 481 - 216 Street, Langley City, B.C., V2Z 1R6. Phone 604-530-2064.

A private Celebration of Life in Joanne’s memory will be held for friends and family in Port Moody, B.C. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 pm.

For those that knew Joanne and would like to be in touch with her family, please contact her daughter, Tamara Killick at killicktamy@hotmail.com .