RCMP investigating vehicle thefts

Broadview RCMP are investigating the theft of a 2004 red GMC Sierra, which occurred in the early hours of April 14 in the RM of Hazelwood, south of Kipling SK. The truck has a Saskatchewan license plate 626 JSG, custom hood, iron cross door handles, as well as black aftermarket rims.

At some point during the night of April 14th, 2019 a dark grey (appears black) 2015 Buick Enclave, Sport Utility Vehicle, was also stolen from a driveway in Crooked Lake. At the time of the theft the vehicle had Saskatchewan Licence plate # 943 JAG on it.

If anybody has information on this or knows the location of any of the vehicles, they are asked to call the Indian Head RCMP 310-RCMP.