On February 27th 2019 at approx. 2 pm Swift Current Rural RCMP responded to a call of a structure fire at a land location just west of Swift Current south of Highway 1. Upon arrival RCMP and the RM of Swift Current Fire Department found two trailers fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished two deceased people were located in one of the trailers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Fire Marshall’s office and the Office of the Chief Coroner. Notification of next kin is pending identification of the deceased by the Coroner’s office.

This is the second fatal fire in Saskatchewan is less than a week. On Feb. 21 a 77-year-old man died in a house fire in Kamsack.