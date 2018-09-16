AMBER ALERT for abducted child

Emma suffers from epilepsy and autism. She is non-verbal and unable to walk.

At this time, police have no description of the suspect.

The abduction is believed to have occurred outside a strip mall at 11204 Railway Ave. North Battleford, Saskatchewan

The suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey 2010, Mercedes Benz GL350 Bluetec SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 897 HMX. The direction of travel is unknown at this time.