Two dead in Yorkton rollover

On May 5, 2018 at 8:49 p.m., Yorkton Municipal RCMP were notified of a single-vehicle motor vehicle collision at the end of Darlington Street East in Yorkton.

The only two occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old female from Yorkton and a 21-year-old male from Yorkton, were pronounced deceased at the scene and their families have been notified.

The scene of the collision has been re-opened to traffic. An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist will be conducting the investigation.

Yorkton RCMP would like to thank the Fire Department, Crestview Ambulance, Ballie’s Towing, Parkland Victim Services and all other first responders who assisted with the collision.